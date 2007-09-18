Logic3 SoundStage 5.1 single bar surround sound system

Logic3 has launched the SoundStage 5.1 surround-sound home theatre system, designed to compliment your flat panel television screen.

This all-in-one surround-sound bar is over a metre in length and boasts 150 watts RMS output from 15 speakers.

Finished in glossy piano black with a matching mesh fronting the "state-of-the-art" speakers include 13 drivers and two low frequency subwoofers.

There's no need for complicated wiring or installation as the SoundStage is designed to be ready for use straight out of the box.

Logic3 claims that SRS 3D technology works to widen the area of sound and lift output to head level, so you feel like you are listening in an open environment.

A multi-function remote control that adjusts volume, input and and the built-in FM radio settings.

Logic3's SoundStage is available from high street retailers and online through Amazon for £249.99.