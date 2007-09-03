  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news

IFA 2007: LG and D-Link launch DivX certified products

D-Link and LG have released DivX certified devices at IFA in Berlin, Germany, this week.

The new D-Link DSM-330 DivX Connected HD Media Player, will according to the two companies, enable the seamless streaming of media from digital devices directly to the television set.

Expected to be available in the UK, France and Germany by the end of the year, the D-Link DSM-330 DivX Connected HD Media Player will support DivX's Stage6 video service so users can download content on their television.

Meanwhile LG has launched a DivX certified Plasma and LCD televisions.

LG’s DivX Certified Time Machine TV Series includes three LCD models – the 47LB5RE, 42LB5RT, 37LB4RT – and two plasma models, the 50PB4RT and 42PB4RT.

The series features a built-in 80GB hard disc drive for Time Shift function and recording, and a USB 2.0 port for backing up recorded content and for playback of DivX formatted video as well as MP3 and JPEG playback compatibility.

