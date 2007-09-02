  1. Home
  TV
  TV news

IFA 2007: Loewe launches BluTech Vision Blu-ray player

Loewe presented its stylishly minimalist BluTech Vision Blu-ray player at IFA 2007.

The German firm simply described Blu-ray technology as "the successor to DVD" (although the HD DVD Group might have something to say about that statement).

Loewe BluTech Vision offers Full HD with a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 pixels and the cinema quality 24 fps, other info, such as whether it is a Blu-ray 2.0 profile player was not revealed.

The BluTech Vision does support HD audio formats such as Dolby True HD and dts-HD, which it provides in 7.1 format via the digital out port. It also features a decoder, to enable analog playback of 5.1 Dolby Digital sound.

The BluTech Vision is backwards-compatible with ordinary DVD films and audio CDs and can work fully with Loewe's system integration.

The "elegant" Loewe BluTech Vision is only six centimetres thick and boasts metal housing available in Chrome Silver and Anthracite, it was designed by Phoenix Design of Stuttgart and is available at specialist retailers from October 2007, pricing not disclosed.

TV
