Transformers director says no to sequel over HD DVD Blu-ray spat

Michael Bay, the director of Hollywood blockbusters such as The Rock and Bad Boys, has waded into the HD DVD Blu-ray format war by saying that he will not sign up to direct Transformers 2 because of Paramount's move to only support HD DVD.

"I want people to see my movies in the best formats possible. For them to deny people who have Blu-ray sucks! They were progressive by having two formats. No Transformers 2 for me!" Bay said in a forum posting on his official website.

The move is thought to be the first time a director has openly criticised a studio for its choice of what format it releases its movies on.

Industry experts Pocket-lint spoke to are seeing it as a brave move by Bay, and something that could cause problems for the studio if other high profile directors followed suit.

