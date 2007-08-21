  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Police arrest the man who pirated "The Simpsons Movie" on mobile

|
  Police arrest the man who pirated "The Simpsons Movie" on mobile
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

"The Simpsons Movie" is definitely proving to be a success this summer, catering to fans of the long running cartoon series.

The potential popularity of the film meant that extra security measures needed to be taken when the movie was first shown to prevent piracy of any sort.

These measures were proven to be effective when a man in Australia was arrested on suspicion of filming the entire movie on his mobile phone and subsequently uploading it on the Internet.

Digital sleuthing traced the suspected offender to an address in Sydney.

The 21-year-old has been charged with copyright theft and could potentially spend up to 5 years in the slammer.

Apparently, because of times zone differences, the uploaded copy was already downloaded more than 3000 times before the official film was even released in the US.

Not only that, the movie has already undergone a re-edit with an unauthorised French language version and is currently available over Bittorrent and other P2P services.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Samsung will release its giant MicroLED TV next year for consumers
Virgin Media loses Dave, Gold and other UKTV channels
Comments