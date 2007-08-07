  Researchers develop LCD screen that tracks your location

Taiwanese researchers have developed an LCD screen that knows where the viewer is and adjusts itself accordingly.

This technique stops the problem of seeing a blurry or distorted image if you view an LCD from an angle.

So far the researchers have developed a prototype display that connects to camera that tracks the viewer's location.

Software then calculates how to adjust the liquid crystals within the display to produce the clearest possible image.

"Viewing angle is an inherent, fundamental problem for the LCD because of its working principle", says Wayne Cheng, who developed the screen with Chih-Nan Wu at the Photonics and Display Institute, National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan.

Apparently the trials of the prototype have been promising and they are now working on a infrared sensor that tracks a user by the position of their eyes.

This kind of technology would be easier, and more affordable to put into handheld devices.

The only drawback with this technique is that is it only possible to make adjustments for one viewer at a time.