  Blu-ray summer promo begins in States

Seven of the major Hollywood studios and six top consumer electronics manufacturers today announced the launch of the Blu-ray Disc Promotion, a summer-long promotional program intended to encourage customers to experience Blu-ray.

The promotion gives consumers the opportunity to jump-start their high definition library by receiving five free Blu-ray Discs via mail order from a list of over 20 of the most popular titles offered by participating studios when they purchase qualifying Blu-ray players between July 1 and September 30, 2007.

Consumers who purchase any one of the many qualifying Blu-ray players from participating hardware companies will be able to select five of the following Blu-ray titles, which include new releases and "fan favourites":

The titles include such classics as Babel, Black Rain, Blazing Saddles, Chicken Little, The Corpse Bride, The Devil's Rejects, The Guardian, Hart's War, Invincible, The Italian Job, Kiss of the Dragon, The Last Waltz, The Omen [2006], Pearl Harbor, The Phantom of the Opera, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Species, Stealth, Stir of Echoes, The Transporter 2 and Underworld: Evolution.