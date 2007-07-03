  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Blu-ray summer promo begins in States

|
  Blu-ray summer promo begins in States
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

Seven of the major Hollywood studios and six top consumer electronics manufacturers today announced the launch of the Blu-ray Disc Promotion, a summer-long promotional program intended to encourage customers to experience Blu-ray.

The promotion gives consumers the opportunity to jump-start their high definition library by receiving five free Blu-ray Discs via mail order from a list of over 20 of the most popular titles offered by participating studios when they purchase qualifying Blu-ray players between July 1 and September 30, 2007.

Consumers who purchase any one of the many qualifying Blu-ray players from participating hardware companies will be able to select five of the following Blu-ray titles, which include new releases and "fan favourites":

The titles include such classics as Babel, Black Rain, Blazing Saddles, Chicken Little, The Corpse Bride, The Devil's Rejects, The Guardian, Hart's War, Invincible, The Italian Job, Kiss of the Dragon, The Last Waltz, The Omen [2006], Pearl Harbor, The Phantom of the Opera, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Species, Stealth, Stir of Echoes, The Transporter 2 and Underworld: Evolution.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Samsung will release its giant MicroLED TV next year for consumers
Virgin Media loses Dave, Gold and other UKTV channels
Here’s when Amazon Prime Video will finally get Dolby Atmos
Comments