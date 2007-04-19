  85-inch plasma HDTV from Hitachi

Hitachi is getting bigger, this time focusing on the size of the products and not its bank account.

The company aims to dominate the market of large-sized plasma display panel TVs with the addition of an 85-inch model to its line-up.

The manufacturers believe that more people will want to go for the bigger model with Hitachi hoping to hold onto nearly 20% of the market.

Panasonic still owns the largest plasma at an incredible 103-inches, and this is the challenge the company has. So perhaps focusing on the ovr 50-inch is a good idea, if you have the money for it.

We will keep you posted if and when this is available in the UK with prices.