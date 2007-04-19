  1. Home
85-inch plasma HDTV from Hitachi

|
Hitachi is getting bigger, this time focusing on the size of the products and not its bank account.

The company aims to dominate the market of large-sized plasma display panel TVs with the addition of an 85-inch model to its line-up.

The manufacturers believe that more people will want to go for the bigger model with Hitachi hoping to hold onto nearly 20% of the market.

Panasonic still owns the largest plasma at an incredible 103-inches, and this is the challenge the company has. So perhaps focusing on the ovr 50-inch is a good idea, if you have the money for it.

We will keep you posted if and when this is available in the UK with prices.

