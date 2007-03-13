Hauppauge HVR-4000 quad tv-tuner launched

Hauppauge Digital has launched the world's first quad mode tuner giving meaning TV fans can connect the new WinTV HVR-4000 to their computer to receive all UK TV broadcast formats, including analogue, Freeview digital, satellite and High Definition (HD) satellite.

Available mid-March, the £179 (inc VAT) card simply plugs into a PCI slot inside a desktop PC and connects to an aerial and/or satellite dish to provide live TV on the PC.

Included with the HVR-4000 is CyberLink PowerCinema application included for full screen TV or TV-in-a-window on the PC.

The HVR-4000's DVB-S2 satellite TV receiver picks up for free-to-air high-definition programmes. Owners can record DVB-S2 programmes to disk in the original hi-definition H.264 format. DiSEqC 1.0 is supported, allowing switching between four satellite sources.

"High Definition is becoming reality for UK consumers, but at present is only available with a subscription", said Yehia Oweiss, UK Managing Director of Hauppauge Digital. "The BBC is leading the way with its free-to-air HD programming over satellite. With our new receiver, owners can watch that HD content without subscription."