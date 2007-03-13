  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Hauppauge HVR-4000 quad tv-tuner launched

|
1/2  

Hauppauge Digital has launched the world's first quad mode tuner giving meaning TV fans can connect the new WinTV HVR-4000 to their computer to receive all UK TV broadcast formats, including analogue, Freeview digital, satellite and High Definition (HD) satellite.

Available mid-March, the £179 (inc VAT) card simply plugs into a PCI slot inside a desktop PC and connects to an aerial and/or satellite dish to provide live TV on the PC.

Included with the HVR-4000 is CyberLink PowerCinema application included for full screen TV or TV-in-a-window on the PC.

The HVR-4000's DVB-S2 satellite TV receiver picks up for free-to-air high-definition programmes. Owners can record DVB-S2 programmes to disk in the original hi-definition H.264 format. DiSEqC 1.0 is supported, allowing switching between four satellite sources.

"High Definition is becoming reality for UK consumers, but at present is only available with a subscription", said Yehia Oweiss, UK Managing Director of Hauppauge Digital. "The BBC is leading the way with its free-to-air HD programming over satellite. With our new receiver, owners can watch that HD content without subscription."

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch UK TV online
  2. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
  3. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  4. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  5. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  1. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  2. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  3. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  4. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  5. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
Comments