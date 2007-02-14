  Evesham Alqemi LCD TV Range gets updates and drop price

Three months after their launch, Evesham seems to be feeling the pinch from the competition for its new HD ready TV range, as the company has announced today that its dropping its prices.

The new HD ready Alqemi TX line of LCD TV’s are the latest additions to Evesham’s Alqemi range of high quality, affordable LCD TVs.

The new TX line boasts HD resolutions of 720p and 1080i and fast response times (8ms). The entire TX range also includes both integrated digital and analogue TV tuners, making them instantly ready to receive digital Freeview without the need for an external box.

The TX line is also equipped with a detachable speaker, offering the flexibility to remove and replace with your own home cinema set up, and design your centre piece layout to your own personal taste.

The new TX line supports PIP (picture-in-picture), is Top-Up TV compatible with the inclusion of the Cam slot and includes a wealth of connectivity such as; Twin Scart, S-Video, Component and Composite, VGA and DVI Input, as well as HDMI.

Initially priced at £599, the 32-inch Alqemi TX is now under £500, whilst the 37-inch has been discounted by £150 to only £749.

Evesham has also dropped the price for other television it offers, with £50 off the Evesham Alqemi 42s and Evesham Alqemi 37sx. It's also knocked £400.00 off its Evesham Alqemi 42sx.

Perphaps desperate to boost sales even further the company is also offering a free upscaling DVD player with all 42-inch Alqemi LCD TVs worth £69.99.