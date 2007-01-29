  Universal Studios announces 100 HD DVD titles

Universal Studios has announced the titles that will be amongst the first of the hundred titles to be released on HD DVD this year from the company.

Over 90% of these discs will features both HD DVD and regular DVD format on them. This is a strategy from Universal to get people who may not have a high-def disc player yet, but plan to buy one, to buy HD DVDs, as they can still watch them on their older DVD players.

On 18 January the studio released The Mummy Returns, while Brokeback Mountain followed on 23 January.

Other titles due for release this year include: Children of Men, The Good Shepherd, Smokin' Aces, The Bourne Identity, Meet The Fockers, Pride & Prejudice, Liar Liar, Shaun of the Dead, and Erin Brockovich.

Universal has already released 60 titles on HD DVD, from which four make up part of the top 10 best sellers so far.