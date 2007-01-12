  AVN 2007: No Porn on Blu-ray

We might not want to admit it, but the porn industry has massive power to influence the technology we use and adopt in our everyday lives.

Over the last 30 years the industry has been responsible for VHS beating competing format Betamax in the early-80s, the development of secure online payments, and even the explosion of the DVD format.

Perhaps spelling the outcome of the latest disc format war between Sony's Blu-ray and Toshiba's HD DVD, adult film producer Digital Playground, whose famous adult film titles include the Island Fever series and Pirates - a high budget porn take on Pirates of the Caribbean - has been told by Sony that it will not be allowed to release XXX movies on the company's Blu-ray disc format.

Digital Playground, which is one of the biggest producers of top shelf material, will be releasing four new movies in the US, with the first, Pirates due out in the States on in the next week on HD DVD instead.

In the interview with German Heise at AVN 2007 show in Las Vegas, Joone the founder of the company said that while he is committed to Blu-ray, he has been forced to use HD DVD because no Blu-ray disc manufacturer would make his discs, because Sony was against it and they would loose their license.

However some stars of the films aren't looking forward to the move to high-definition and better picture quality.

While Pirates film star Jesse Jane (pictured) told Pocket-lint that she was happy to be filmed in HD, she did tell us that other stars she knew weren't so keen.

In Hollywood some actresses have expressed concerns that the new high-definition picture quality shows when they've used too much make-up to cover un-slightly blemishes.