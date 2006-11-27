  1. Home
Evesham launches ALQEMI LCD TV range

Evesham has launched a new range of LCD TVs today for those on a tighter budget.

Unlike previous LCD televisions from Evesham, the new range now features a HDMI socket for connecting HD ready devices like Sky HD or an upscaling DVD player.

The new range comes in three sizes; 32 inch, 37 inch and 42 inch.

Excepting the entry level model, all models in the range include digital Freeview tuners as well as analogue and are compliant with the “Digital Tick” standard which means they include the enhanced services.

Evesham say that is is expecting the ALQEMI 32sx, which features Freeview capability along with Dolby Virtual Surround sound and an extremely competitive price tag of £599 Inc Vat.

