  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

NME launches new format HD player, promises multi-format player in January

|
  NME launches new format HD player, promises multi-format player in January
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

NME, the company that announced recently that it had developed a new, low-cost, multi-format disc, has now launched its first-generation HD VMD player, which plays an entirely new type of HD media that NME has developed.

But it has even great things up its sleeve; namely the multi-format DVD player that we’ve all been waiting for. It will play all the developing HD formats, and is due to be launched at CES in January.

The HD VMD player that the company is launching today will retail for just $175, making it by far the cheapest option for playing HD discs on the market. It’s backward compatible, so will play regular DVDs and CDs, as well as the company’s own HD VMD discs.

Introducing yet another new format is all well and good, but what’s the point if there’s no content agreements so that you can buy films to watch in HD? NME has that sorted, with content deals with VCL, a German content provider, as well as Bollywood content-provider Eros and Chinese distributors. It’s set to be big in the East.

At launch, ten titles will be available courtesy of VCL, and include Hostage, Wu Ji - The Promise, Reefer Madness, Sleepy Hollow, and Paparazzi.

“NME has the platform which will allow content developers to deliver high definition content to worldwide markets now, not at some future point,” said Mahesh Jayanarayan, CEO of NME.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments