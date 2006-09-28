  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Sharp launches Triple Directional Viewing LCD

|
  Sharp launches Triple Directional Viewing LCD
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Sharp has created a television that is capable of showing three different images at the same from three different angles.

Sharp's Triple Directional Viewing LCD is a display that controls the viewing angle so that the display can show different images from the left, right, and centre simultaneously.

Building on its Double Directional Viewing LCD shown last year, that can be used in products like car navigation systems to allow the driver to see one thing and the passenger another.

Using a proprietary parallax barrier on a standard TFT LCD, the screen splits light in three directions - left, right, and centre - and displays three separate images on the same screen at the same time.

Sharp suggest that a triple directional screen could be used by entertainment systems in the car.

"Imagine, for example, people taking a drive in a van. The driver uses a car navigation system screen, the person in the passenger seat checks out tourist sites and restaurants, and the person in the back seat enjoys a movie on DVD, all in fullscreenview", the company said in a statement.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch England's World Cup matches in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  2. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  3. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  4. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  5. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  2. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  3. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
  4. Future Philips TVs will come with integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers
  5. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
Comments