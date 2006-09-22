Loewe's latest widescreen TVs feature integrated hard disc recorder

Loewe’s latest home cinema setup combines HD technology with a modular system of speakers.

The Individual Compose system offers a choice of two TV sets, one 40-inch and one 46-inch. They both feature integrated hard disc recorders so there’s no need for a separate unit.

The Individual Compose sets are then combined with Individual Sound speakers for surround-sound entertainment. The stereo speakers can be linked at the side or wall-mounted; the 40-inch screen can also be equipped with a centre speaker, two front speakers, and a subwoofer.

Both TVs are widescreen, and feature full HD resolution with integrated HDTV receiver, hybrid tuner for analogue and digital reception, twin satellite tuners, and two HDMI connections.

The displays themselves can be either wall mounted, table mounted, or pole-mounted on a floor-to-ceiling pole. Both are available in October.

In addition Loewe has also recently launched an addition to its Life product line in the form of the Modus L 42 HD ready set.

It has integrated reception of DVB-T and optional DVB-S, widescreen format ration, HDMI connectivity, and operation via Assist+, an on-screen menu.