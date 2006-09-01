  1. Home
IFA 2006: One For All remote to control your lights

One For All, the company that makes all in one remote controls has launched a new remote this year at IFA 2006 in Berlin, Germany that allows you to control lights in your house.

The new Generation III Kaleleon features a touch screen, is programmable and offers the user the chance to control their hi-fi, television, or lighting system at home with the press of a button.

The remote can be tailored to the users requirements and only buttons needed for the task at hand are shown.

The lighting element of the system works by using specific plugs which then connect to the system via an individual wireless network.

No price or availability dates for the UK yet, although One For All said we could expect details soon

We will keep you posted.

