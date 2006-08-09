IFA 2006 to showcase all the latest high definition technology

Preparations are well underway for this year’s IFA 2006, the world’s largest consumer electronic fair held in Berlin from 1-6 September.

Pocket-lint will be reporting on all the news from the show floor, much of which will be devoted to high definition technology for home entertainment.

With the commercial availability of HDTV and HD media in Europe, IFA 2006 will concentrate on all the latest high def gadgets, including TV screens and HD-DVD and Blu-ray players.

IFA is promising to showcase new Blu-ray disc and HD-DVD media, as well as new HD camcorders and digital cameras.

Pocket-lint will be investigating the Home Cinema Resort, the central point of which is a house that lets visitors experience HD technology for all areas of the home, including flat screens as cooking services and fireplaces.