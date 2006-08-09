  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

IFA 2006 to showcase all the latest high definition technology

|
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Preparations are well underway for this year’s IFA 2006, the world’s largest consumer electronic fair held in Berlin from 1-6 September.

Pocket-lint will be reporting on all the news from the show floor, much of which will be devoted to high definition technology for home entertainment.

With the commercial availability of HDTV and HD media in Europe, IFA 2006 will concentrate on all the latest high def gadgets, including TV screens and HD-DVD and Blu-ray players.

IFA is promising to showcase new Blu-ray disc and HD-DVD media, as well as new HD camcorders and digital cameras.

Pocket-lint will be investigating the Home Cinema Resort, the central point of which is a house that lets visitors experience HD technology for all areas of the home, including flat screens as cooking services and fireplaces.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch England's World Cup matches in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  2. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  3. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  4. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  5. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  2. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  3. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
  4. Future Philips TVs will come with integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers
  5. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
Comments