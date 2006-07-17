  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Homes of the future to be a totally immersive multimedia experience

|
  Homes of the future to be a totally immersive multimedia experience

The home interior of the future will be a dazzling, constantly changing screen-scape of televisions and projections, according to a panel of technology experts and trend forecasters gathered together by ntl Telewest.

With the way we watch television changing rapidly with HDTV, TiVo and Sky+, as well as TV on demand, the boffins have projected what our homes will look like in 2020.

The traditional TV set will be as outdated as the black and white televisions of the past. Instead, the walls themselves will becomes screens, as video wallpaper and tiles take over.

Thanks to flexible screens, like the ones that Epson has developed recently, news could be watched on the back of a cereal box, while internet content could be viewed directly from the cover of a magazine.

One TV screen could show two different programmes depending on the angle that it's viewed, so that two viewers could watch what they want and hear it clearly thanks to "advanced narrow directionally projected sound".

TV on demand would mean that viewers can decide on plot twists in a soap opera and cast new virtual actors.

Little chips worn on your clothes can encode what programme you're watching, so that screens change to keep up with your movements from room to room; they would also change the wallpaper effects, lighting, and object positioning on the walls to your personal preferences.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
  2. How to watch UK TV online
  3. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
  4. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  5. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  1. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  2. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  3. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  4. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  5. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
Comments