Standby buttons on electronics to be outlawed

The government is stepping in to curb power wastage in the home by outlawing standby switches on televisions and video and DVD players.

The Energy Review discovered that standby power uses 8% of all domestic electricity, according to a report by The Times newspaper.

Low-efficiency lightbulbs, and home appliances like washing machines and dishwashers will also have to be become more energy efficient.

Businesses are also targeted, and will have to stop leaving computers, printers, and other equipment on standby at night.

The government hopes that if all the recommendations in the Review, which include attention to alternative energy sources like wind, are adhered to, energy emissions will be reduced by 13 to 17% more than the predicted 14% by 2020.

Power companies are expected to help by encouraging customers to install solar panels and take other measure to reduce the power they consume.

Via