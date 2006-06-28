  HD-ready Y:TV from Sanyo includes a hard drive

Sanyo has launched a flat-screen LCD TV with a twist — it has a built-in hard drive.

The 32-inch Y:TV incorporates a 160GB hard disk drive so that it can record programs like a traditional hard disk recorder. By including the hard drive in the TV, Sanyo helps to cut down on clutter while saving the expensive of buying an external recorder.

In addition, the Y:TV features a Freeview decoder as well as time domain surround sound speakers for rich and full sound.

The TV also gives you flexibility in design, as it's available with different coloured, interchangeable frames, including brushed aluminium, black, white, red or blue.

Supplied with a standard tabletop stand, the Y:TV can also be mounted on to a glass and steel cabinet stand.

The device is available for £1,400.