  Buffalo launch Viiv friendly LinkTheater Wireless-AandG Media Player

Buffalo has launched the Buffalo LinkTheater Wireless-A&> Media Player (PC-P4LWAG) one of the first multimedia devices designed to work with Intel's new Viiv technology.

The new LinkTheater Wireless-A&> Media Player promises quicker streaming of personal and premium content from customers Intel Viiv technology-based PCs to other rooms in the house.

The LinkTheater also features something called AOSS (AirStation One-Touch Secure System), Buffalo’s unique push-button wireless installation and security configuration technology, which permits users at any experience level to effortlessly install the device on a wired or wireless network.

Intel announced the Viiv technology at CES earlier this year and is designed specifically to transform how consumers manage, share, and enjoy a broad and growing assortment of movies, programs, music, games and photos.

The Buffalo LinkTheater Wireless-A&> Media Player supports decoding of many leading audio (MP3, WMA, AAC, LPCM), image (JPEG, BMP, PNG) and video (MPEG 1/2/4, WMV 7/8/9, XviD) formats and codecs.

It integrates a 10/100Base-T Ethernet controller, support for 802.11a/b/g wireless networking, and a USB2.0 port for additional connectivity with flash memory, digital cameras, or portable music and video players.

The device also includes composite, S-video and D4 digital video output.

The Buffalo LinkTheater Wireless-A&> Media Player (PC-P4LWAG) will be available in the UK in July.

The announcement comes just one day ahead of Linksys' announcement of its latest home entertainment networking devices.

Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the event in Amsterdam on Wednesday 7 June.