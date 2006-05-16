Evesham launches portable digital Evesham Pocket Theatre TV

Evesham Technology today announced the launch of a new 7-inch portable widescreen digital LCD TV, the Evesham Pocket Theatre.

Featuring a 7-inch, True Colour, 16:9 widescreen TFT LCD and a Digital TV Tuner, the TV promises to let you watch digital TV programmes and listen to the as long as you are in a good enough reception area.

The Evesham Pocket Theatre comes with a rechargeable 1900mAh Li-Ion battery providing up to 3 hours of viewing time and weighs 520g.

Additionally, by connecting the new Evesham Pocket Theatre to a standard analogue TV set via the built-in TV-Out port, you can easily transform it into a Digital TV receiver and receive free-to air digital TV programmes without the need of an additional Digital set-top-box.

The new Evesham Pocket Theatre will cost £149.99 from www.lowestonweb.com when it becomes available later in the month.