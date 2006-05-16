  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Evesham launches portable digital Evesham Pocket Theatre TV

|
1/2  
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

Evesham Technology today announced the launch of a new 7-inch portable widescreen digital LCD TV, the Evesham Pocket Theatre.

Featuring a 7-inch, True Colour, 16:9 widescreen TFT LCD and a Digital TV Tuner, the TV promises to let you watch digital TV programmes and listen to the as long as you are in a good enough reception area.

The Evesham Pocket Theatre comes with a rechargeable 1900mAh Li-Ion battery providing up to 3 hours of viewing time and weighs 520g.

Additionally, by connecting the new Evesham Pocket Theatre to a standard analogue TV set via the built-in TV-Out port, you can easily transform it into a Digital TV receiver and receive free-to air digital TV programmes without the need of an additional Digital set-top-box.

The new Evesham Pocket Theatre will cost £149.99 from www.lowestonweb.com when it becomes available later in the month.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
Sony IFA 2018 press conference: How to watch and what to expect
Disney Play streaming service: Release date, rumours, and price
HDR10+ arrives on Samsung and Panasonic TVs
Philips 55OLED803 takes OLED TV perfection to another level
UK LG TVs will soon get Google Assistant as global rollout continues
Control your TV with Sony's new PS4 Cloud Remote
Comments