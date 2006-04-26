Berghaus wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2006

Berghaus has been recognised by the Queen’s Awards, one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK, as a winner in the Innovation Category for design and technical developments in outdoor products.

Announced each year on the Queen’s birthday, 21 April, the prestigious awards are made to elite companies across three categories of International Trade, Innovation and Sustainable Development.

Innovative products highlighted include: the Extrem Light range of lightweight clothing, footwear and rucsacks designed to help people go faster, further and in greater comfort; Berghaus’ Bioflex Back System, launched after 4 years of development and designed to work with the body’s natural movements giving a more stable load and less fatigue for the wearer; and the Adventure Travel range, which is designed to perform in hot weather conditions providing complete ultra violet protection and incorporating anti-mosquito and anti-bacterial protection.

Brand President Richard Cotter said of the award: “This is one of the most highly prized and internationally recognised awards. Everyone at Berghaus is proud of this achievement. To gain an award in the Innovation Category is especially significant for us as we strive for continuous innovation in the design of our products to help people achieve their goals in the outdoors”.