  CeBIT 2006: BenQ launches four new projectors including wireless C120

BenQ today introduced four new models to its projector range; the BenQ SPA SP820/CP120/MP770 and W10000 at CeBIT in Hannover, Germany.

Headlining the range is the BenQ CP120, the world's smallest wireless projector.

Weighing a just under 3lb or one and a half bags of sugar, the light weight CP120 features an integrated wireless function as well as nine application modes and real time auto keystone.

The BenQ SPA SP820 features two source inputs which allow split-screen images to be processed; this provides a convenient option for those who handle large scale of information such as financial reviewer or professional users.

The SPA SP820 features high 3800 ANSI lumens and is equipped with Texas Instruments's Brilliant Colour technology for great colour performance. The SPA SP820 also features an air purify function.

The BenQ MP770 is a portable digital projector that features a brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, XGA native resolution of 1024 x 768 and versatile connectivity via an optional wireless feature.

Finally the BenQ W10000 HD projector is a home theatre projector designed for high-end home theatre users. The projector offers 1080p High Definition image, high contrast ratio and comes equipped with BenQ's proprietary "Senseye" digital-enhancement technology that automatically and dynamically improves image quality, adjusts brightness and darkness levels, performs colour mapping

procedures, and reduces jagged edges on images.