  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Consumers at risk of getting bogus TV bargains

|
  Consumers at risk of getting bogus TV bargains

According to a new survey, Britons could be spending almost £300m buying new TVs in the January sales - not realising they may soon be obsolete.

New research from cable company Telewest who is trialling a HDTV service suggests many bargain hunters may be snapping up discounted TV sets blindly believing they are equipped to receive ultra-sharp high definition pictures and sound.

In the survey, which surveyed 2004 UK adults over the age of 18 from 6-9 January, 2006, almost half (44%) of Brits do not know what HDTV means.

Despite three-quarters claiming their new TV should last for at least 6 years, consumers are still seduced by the best price (71%) or the size of the screen (66%). Almost a third (30%) admitted to finding the range in television choice confusing and needing to seek advice from family, friends or salespeople (32%) before buying.

Philip Snalune, director of product management and marketing at Telewest, said: "Only 27% of the shoppers we interviewed were concerned whether sets were HD-ready, with their main priority being a bargain".

The company has listed four top tips to making sure you buy the right television.

1. Is the new set HD-ready? Look out for the HD Ready logo, which all HDTV products should have on them.
2. Make sure the new set has HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) connectivity. This gives you a direct transmission free of the disruptions or noises experienced with analogue signal broadcasts.
3. Check that related technology - for example the set-top box you use to receive your digital TV services - is HD-compatible, such as Telewest's new personal video recorder (PVR), TVDrive.
4. If in any doubt, always check with your retailer before you buy.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. What is Dolby Atmos?
  2. How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
  3. Apple adds Dolby Atmos to Apple TV 4K, will upgrade your library for free
  4. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
  5. How to watch UK TV online
  1. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
  2. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  3. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  4. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  5. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
Comments