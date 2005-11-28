  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Holographic rival to Blu-ray and HD-DVD takes shape

|
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

All the news focus maybe on the battle between HD-DVD and Blu-ray, but both could pale in significance to a holographic storage system that could be on sale by the end of next year.

Developed by InPhase Technologies and Hitachi this technology, dubbed "Tapestry holographic memory technology" uses laser light interference to store 300GB on a single disc.

The disc, which would be around 13cm in diameter and a little wider than conventional DVD promises to hold more than six times the maximum content promised from Sony and Toshiba for their next generation formats.

The greater capacity would mean that up to 26 hours of High Definition content could fit onto a single disc.

The holographic storage system uses light from a single laser split into two beams: the signal beam and the reference beam. The hologram is formed at the intersection point of these two beams, in the recording medium. By varying the reference beam angle, wavelength, or media position, several different holograms can be recorded in the same volume of material.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Comments