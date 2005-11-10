  MGM backs Blu-ray

MGM is the latest movie studio to announce its support for Sony's Blu-ray next generation disc format.

Although part owned by Sony, the announcement shows the Sony backed disc format is gaining greater support over Toshiba's HD DVD offering in the studio world.

"Adopting this new Blu-ray technology, with its expanded storage capacity and increased interactive capabilities, allows us to continue to provide our customers with the best movie viewing experience available", said Harry Sloan, Chairman and CEO of MGM Studios

MGM, the studio behind the Bond and Pink Panther movies among other titles, said it plans to begin releasing film and television titles from its catalogue of over 4,000 films when new Blu-ray hardware launches in North America, Japan and Europe next year.

On the back of the announcement Howard Stringer, Chairman and CEO, Sony said: "This is a tremendous win for movie lovers everywhere".

Last month, Warner Bros., a stalwart supporter of HD DVD decided to also back Sony's Blu-ray technology following a similar decision by Paramount.