MGM backs Blu-ray
MGM is the latest movie studio to announce its support for Sony's Blu-ray next generation disc format.
Although part owned by Sony, the announcement shows the Sony backed disc format is gaining greater support over Toshiba's HD DVD offering in the studio world.
"Adopting this new Blu-ray technology, with its expanded storage capacity and increased interactive capabilities, allows us to continue to provide our customers with the best movie viewing experience available", said Harry Sloan, Chairman and CEO of MGM Studios
MGM, the studio behind the Bond and Pink Panther movies among other titles, said it plans to begin releasing film and television titles from its catalogue of over 4,000 films when new Blu-ray hardware launches in North America, Japan and Europe next year.
On the back of the announcement Howard Stringer, Chairman and CEO, Sony said: "This is a tremendous win for movie lovers everywhere".
Last month, Warner Bros., a stalwart supporter of HD DVD decided to also back Sony's Blu-ray technology following a similar decision by Paramount.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
- Toshiba announces 2018 4K HDR TV choices, with OLED, Dolby Vision and HLG
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Get a whole month of Sky Box Sets through Now TV for £3.50, including brand new Westworld
- Sony XF9005 TV review: Full backlight makes for bloomin' great brightness
- Roku upgrades voice search, now understands more natural language
- Rakuten announces day-and-date movie releases with Rakuten Cinema
- What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
- BBC iPlayer broadcasts live sport in 4K HDR ahead of World Cup 2018
Comments