Loewe opts for individualism with new television range

Loewe has opted for individuality over mass market in its latest offering at IFA 2005 in Berlin, Germany. The company has created a range of LCD television that have 400 variations to make sure it fits in with the décor in your living room.

Each model is customizable in terms of technology as well as materials, colours and mounting options. The housing colours range from chrome silver to aluminum bronze to high gloss cream.

Those looking to push the boat out can even opt for a crystallized Swarovski crystals or upholstered with leather.

On the technical side the television is 16:9 HD ready and features Loewe's CRX sound system. The televisions can also be pre-installed with a range of digital television options including DVB-T, DVB-C or analogue receptions. Alternatively customers will even be able to have DVD-S or Pay TV included within the model.

The models will be available in 66 or 80cm screens, however prices will vary depending on the options chosen.