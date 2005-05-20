eBay heads to television in US

Time Warner Cable has sealed a deal that will allow its cable customers in America to make internet auction bids on eBay on their television.

Time Warner Cable digital subscribers in the Austin, Texas, area will take part in a one-year test of software designed to make cable TV more Internet-like.

When loaded onto Time Warner Cable set-top boxes the software will let viewers in Austin click their remotes to view the status of eBay bids they originally made on their computers.

Users can set the software to alert them on their TV screens if they are outbid, and can then use their remotes to raise their bids.

The service is seems to be run on a similar vein to the interactive red button on Sky here in the UK.