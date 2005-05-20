  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

eBay heads to television in US

|
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

Time Warner Cable has sealed a deal that will allow its cable customers in America to make internet auction bids on eBay on their television.

Time Warner Cable digital subscribers in the Austin, Texas, area will take part in a one-year test of software designed to make cable TV more Internet-like.

When loaded onto Time Warner Cable set-top boxes the software will let viewers in Austin click their remotes to view the status of eBay bids they originally made on their computers.

Users can set the software to alert them on their TV screens if they are outbid, and can then use their remotes to raise their bids.

The service is seems to be run on a similar vein to the interactive red button on Sky here in the UK.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. Get 3 months of paid Amazon Prime Video channels for free
  2. ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
  3. BT TV App Extra introduces offline and Smart TV viewing for catch-up content and more
  4. How to watch the World Cup in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. How to watch England in the World Cup semi-final online
  1. You can watch Wimbledon or the World Cup in 4K HDR on this £59 Roku stick
  2. What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
  3. Amazon plans to expand channel line-up on Amazon Video, should Sky, BT and Virgin Media be worried?
  4. Sony A8F TV review: Perfect processing lacks the brightness of its OLED competitors
  5. Pricey new Netflix Ultra tier is very bad news for HDR TV owners
Comments