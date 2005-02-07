HVD to pave way for 200 movies on one disc

Scientists in Japan have created a new disc format that promises to upsurp Blue--Ray and HDVD formats before they have even been launched. The new format called HVD standing for Holographic Versatile Disc will be capable of holding up 200 movies on a single disc.

Six companies, including Fuji Photo and CMC Magnetics, have formed a consortium to promote HVD technology.

The disc has been roadmapped up to 1 Terabyte, however it is thought that the consortium will start working on discs with a much lower capacity. A 200Gb for recording and a 100Gb read-only disc.

Currently Sony's Blu-Ray and Toshiba's HDVD are capable of storing around 25Gb on a single disc with players for both likely to be hitting the shops by the end of the year.