  HomeChoice expands reach

HomeChoice has announced plans to double the size of its reach in the London area from 1.2 million to 2.4 million homes over the next 5 months.

The Video On Demand service offers digital television, broadband and phone calls all in one package.

Roger Lynch, Chairman and CEO VNL, the company behind HomeChoice said: “We are very pleased with the initial take up of the HomeChoice service. The concept of broadband delivered TV and video-on-demand is very new to the entertainment buying public and to already have 20% market share of new DSL subscribers in our coverage area so soon after our launch is a great achievement. This gives us the confidence to significantly expand our network.

However although the service will be available to 2.4 million customers by June this year, only 15,000 have actually signed up for the service.

HomeChoice was joined in the Video On Demand market but ntl and telewest earlier in the month who have launched trails in Bristol and Glasgow.