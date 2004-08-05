  Bush launches new LCD IDTV and LCD DVD Combi

Bush has introduced its first 14" TFT LCD DVD Combi (LCD14DVD),a flat screen TV with an side slot into which to slide DVDs. It is DVD/CD and PC compatible with Nicam Digital Stereo and can also be used as a slim-line Computer Monitor when your not watching movies.

Bush has also announced a new 15” LCD IDTV with auto tuning, on screen display and Digital Teletext. The digital element will allow you to receive up to 25 FreeView digital TV channels and upwards of 300 Digital Radio Stations.

Both screens should be available at the end of the month