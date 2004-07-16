  Sanyo's new DVD player - Home Theatre is complete

Sanyo has introduced a DVD player/home theatre system - the DC-TS780 to its range. Providing 300W with five 50W speakers and a subwoofer the model is also capable of playing DVD Video, DVD-R, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, VCD, SVCD, MP3 - and Kodak Picture CD, as well as supporting multi-language function, parental lock, angle replay, three disc last memory, picture mode select and zoom functions.

The DC-TS780 is expected to retail for around £200.

DC-TS780 features at a glance:

- 300W (50W x 6)

- 10 bit video D/A converter

- 96kHz/24-bit audio DAC

- Dolby Pro-logic decoder (Built-in)

- Composite video output

- RGB output via scart

- Video (audio) in

- AM/FM tuner

- Angle replay

- Last memo

- Night cinema mode

- Pin point zoom

- Multi-language OSD English/German/French/Spanish/Portugese

- Dimensions: 430 x 65 x 324 mm