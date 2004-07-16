  Sanyo's new DVD player - Home Theatre is complete

Sanyo has introduced a DVD player/home theatre system - the DC-TS780 to its range. Providing 300W with five 50W speakers and a subwoofer the model is also capable of playing DVD Video, DVD-R, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, VCD, SVCD, MP3 - and Kodak Picture CD, as well as supporting multi-language function, parental lock, angle replay, three disc last memory, picture mode select and zoom functions.
The DC-TS780 is expected to retail for around £200.
DC-TS780 features at a glance:
- 300W (50W x 6)
- 10 bit video D/A converter
- 96kHz/24-bit audio DAC
- Dolby Pro-logic decoder (Built-in)
- Composite video output
- RGB output via scart
- Video (audio) in
- AM/FM tuner
- Angle replay
- Last memo
- Night cinema mode
- Pin point zoom
- Multi-language OSD English/German/French/Spanish/Portugese
- Dimensions: 430 x 65 x 324 mm