Pinnacle systems Updates ShowCenter digital Media Receiver with PVR facilities

Pinnacle Systems today releases ShowCenter(tm) 1.5, the newest version of its set-top digital media receiver. The new version adds personal video recorder (PVR), Internet radio and enhanced usability features to its already long list of capabilities.

Pinnacle ShowCenter is a digital media receiver that connects to wireless and wired home local area networks (LAN) and enables streaming of multimedia files from any PC on the network to a television or home entertainment system connected to ShowCenter.

Using the ShowCenter remote control, consumers can easily find and play their digital audio, video and photos stored on the PC - all from the comfort of their living room sofa.

ShowCenter 1.5 is expected to be available in June 2004.

