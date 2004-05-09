Pioneer launch two new Home Cinema systems - the DCS-323 and DCS-424

New DVD Home Cinema Systems deliver enhanced power, greater flexibility and superior sound

Pioneer has announced the launch of two new DVD Home Cinema Systems. The Pioneer DCS-424 and DCS-323 feature an new technology for surround sound speakers - the 3-Spot Front Surround setting, allowing the rear surround satellite speakers to be moved to the front, removing unsightly wiring crossing the lounge.

In addition to superior sound, flexibility is key with a choice of using speakers in either a 3-Spot Front Surround setting or as a regular 5.1 surround system. Depending on room size and layout, users can also chose either the floor-standing tallboy speakers of the DCS-424 or the compact satellite speakers of the DCS-323.

Pioneer's new 3 Spot Front Surround DVD Home Cinema Systems comprise of an integrated DVD player plus receiver with RDS tuner, subwoofer and speakers.

The Pioneer DCS-323 and DCS-424 will be available from June 2004. Pioneer has yet to confirm a price for both players.