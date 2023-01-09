A Borderlands movie is well underway and could be coming as early as this year. Here's what you need to know about it.

The videogame adaptation has a stellar cast, including Jack Black as Claptrap, and has (largely) been directed by Eli Roth (Hostel, Cabin Fever).

Borderlands the movie: What we know so far

Gearbox's hugely popular FPS games are being adapted for the big screen.

Based on the same post-apocalyptic planet of Pandora, the live-action movie was announced as far back as 2015, when it was optioned by the former CEO of Marvel Studios and picked up by Lionsgate.

Eli Roth was then chosen to be its director with Craig Mazin (The Last of Us TV series) on board as screenplay writer. Filming started in 2021 and wrapped in the summer of 2022. However, after closed-door screentesting, reshoots have been ordered and, as Roth is now on a separate project (a full-length version of horror movie Thanksgiving, which originally appeared as a trailer in Grindhouse), the director of Deadpool, Tim Miller, will finish the film instead.

The plot centres on Lilith, who puts together a crack team of mercenaries and misfits (who fans of the games will recognise) to find the missing daughter of Atlas - the most powerful man in the universe.

A full release date is yet to be revealed. A 2023 release was originally touted, although a test screening in November 2022 prompted a series of reshoots that might have pushed back the theatrical release.

As a Lionsgate movie, it is thought that the streaming rights will eventually fall to Lionsgate+.

Borderlands the movie: Cast

The Borderlands film has an impressive cast, headed by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

Here's the confirmed cast and their roles, as announced so far:

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Kevin Hart as Roland

Jack Black as Claptrap

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Florian Munteanu as Krieg

Haley Bennett

Édgar Ramírez as Atlas

Bobby Lee as Larry

Olivier Richters as Krom

Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx

Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi

Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs

Charles Babalola as Hammerlock

Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus

Steven Boyer as Scooter

Ryann Redmond as Ellie

Borderlands game illumni, Penn Jillette, has a cameo in the movie.

Borderlands the movie trailers

There are no trailers for the Borderlands film as yet.

A one-minute clip of footage was shown to attendees at ComicCon 2022 but has yet to see the light of day online.