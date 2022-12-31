SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2: Everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - SAS Rogue Heroes is a dramatization of Ben Macintyre's book of the same name, which is positioned very much as an authorised history of the British SAS in the early years of its foundation.

The BBC show was widely praised, taking the adrenaline-fuelled exploits detailed in the book and serving up with a twist, thanks to Steven Knight's adaptation. Steven Knight, who writes and produces, is also known for the likes of Peaky Blinders.

As well as telling the story of the birth of the famous SAS regiment, this is also the foundation story for special forces units the world over.

Will there be an SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2?

Yes. The return of the show was confirmed by the BBC in December 2022, with a closing "to be continued" at the end of Season 1. It's clear that the story is unfinished, as it has only scratched the surface of the SAS's activities in WWII.

The first season also ranked as the BBC's third biggest drama of the year. Karen Wilson of Kudos said: "We've been blown away by the reaction to the first series and are so pleased to be bringing our SAS Rogue Heroes back for more. Steven's incredible storytelling has captivated audiences and there is so much more story to tell - I can't wait for audiences to see what's in store."

When will SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 be showing?

The actual release date for SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 is unknown, but it has been confirmed that filming will take place in 2023.

We'd expect that it won't make it to the screen until 2024, but we'll update with any details that we hear.

What to expect from SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 (spoilers)

Steven Knight has said that "Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

Those who have read the book will know that it spans not just the North Africa campaign, but also leading the assault into Europe through Italy and across the continent - so we know that there is more to come.

We also know - spoiler alert - that Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen), one of the founding fathers of the regiment - doesn't make it out of Africa and despite his early influence, much of the focus will be on Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell) and David Stirling (Connor Swindells) moving forward.

Of course, David Stirling is captured towards the end of Season 1. Stirling was captured in 1943, subsequently escapes and is recaptured, before finding himself in Colditz for the rest of the war. There's an obvious storyline following Stirling, but much of that might just be a distraction to the rest of the SAS story.

The campaign in Italy is likely to be the focus for Season 2, but the question is how Kudos (the show's makers) want to spin the story out. We're sure more details will be released as we approach the launch of Season 2.

Is there a trailer of SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2?

No, not yet - but the trailer for Season 1 is below.

How to catchup on SAS Rogue Heroes

SAS Rogue Heroes aired on BBC 1 and is available on BBC iPlayer as a boxset in the UK.

In the US you can watch it on EPIX.

