Death Stranding movie: Everything you need to know about Kojima's first film adaptation

There's certainly no shortage of video game movie and TV adaptations being announced these days, however, few are as exciting as Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.

The game designer isn't shy about his love of film, and his games often wear their cinematic inspirations on their sleeve. In fact, his Twitter bio reads "70 per cent of my body is made of movies."

So, it's no wonder that people are very excited at the prospect of Kojima's work hitting the big screen (as well as Death Stranding 2, which is on the way).

It's still early days, and details are a little thin on the ground, but here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Death Stranding adaptation.

Death Stranding movie: Cast and crew

Hideo Kojima's studio, Kojima Productions, will be teaming up with Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to produce the adaptation. Hammerstone Studios is behind the critically acclaimed Barbarian, which just happens to be one of our favourite horrors of 2022.

The plot is being kept under wraps, for now, but we know that it'll introduce new elements and characters to the Death Stranding universe.

"Unlike other big-budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded," Lebovici said, in a statement announcing the project.

"Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima production."

While none of the cast has been confirmed, as of yet, the Death Stranding video game had an all-star cast including Norman Reedus (Walking Dead), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die) and even iconic director, Guillermo del Toro. We might expect at least some of these actors to play a part in the film, too.

We'll be updating this article as we learn more.

It's too early to say when the Death Stranding movie might be released, however, the announcement stated that the film "is on the fast track with development underway."

Even so, movies take a while to make, we'd estimate that we're at least a year or two away from release.

Death Stranding movie: Trailers

There are no trailers yet, but we'll be sure to add them here when they come out.

