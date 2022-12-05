A merged HBO Max and Discovery+ might be getting a terrible name

(Pocket-lint) - Ever since we learned that HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge the question was always "what will it be called?" and we might have our answer.

While still not confirmed by either of the TV streaming outfits, it's been reported that the merged platform could simply be called Max. The name is reportedly now being "vetted by the company's lawyers" which suggests that it's almost a done deal - barring any last-minute hitches.

However, the same report by CNBC notes that "executives haven’t finalized a decision and the name could still be changed" before adding that "Max is the likely choice". CNBC cites unnamed sources who are said to be familiar with the matter.

In terms of the app, it's thought that it will look and work in a similar way to the Disney+ experience, with Warner Bros. Discovery's brands getting individual tiles. That means that HBO, DC Comics, Discovery, and Warner Bros. will all get their own tiles so people can drill down to find the content that they want to watch.

While we might now know what the new combined subscription service will be called, there is still no information on what it will cost. It's thought that pricing of the combined service is still being discussed, and the fact that no price information has leaked suggests that is very much the case and that nothing has been settled on so far. However, HBO Max and Discovery+ cost $14.99 and $6.99 respectively, although ad-supported versions are also available.

What would be a fair price for a combined HBO Max and Discovery+? That probably depends on what you want to watch and whether it boils down to the Game of Thrones series and little else!

Writing by Oliver Haslam.