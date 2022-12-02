British Airways adds Paramount+ to in-flight entertainment

(Pocket-lint) - Paramount+ will be available as a dedicated channel on British Airways' in-flight entertainment system from this month.

The streaming service, which launched in the UK earlier this year, will appear in curated form. BA's Highlife platform will therefore including exclusive Paramount+ TV series to watch on demand during flights in all cabin classes.

This will include shows such as Halo, Yellowstone, Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years, and the entire Star Trek franchise.

The partnership will also include a QR code on the Highlife platform for viewers to subsequently subscribe to Paramount+ to continue watching a series on their mobile device or TV at home.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

An introductory offer of one-month of Paramount+ will be available to new subscribers, and will be available through the British Airways Executive Club for Bronze, Silver and Gold members.

"This partnership is a fantastic platform for our continued growth in the UK, allowing us to introduce millions of customers a year to some of the best shows anywhere, available on Paramount+. We’re confident that British Airways customers will love what they see and be encouraged to continue exploring the mountain of entertainment on offer," said Paramount UK's chief marketing officer, Anna Priest.

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month in the UK, or €7.99 in Ireland. A year's subscription is available for £69.90 / €79.90 respectively. It is offered as a free service to Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream subscribers with Sky Cinema packages.

You can find out more about the streaming service in our in-depth feature: How much is Paramount+, where is it available, and what can you watch on it?

Writing by Rik Henderson.