How to watch Smile (2022): Is it streaming yet?

(Pocket-lint) - This year has been packed with some fantastic horror films, but one of the most successful is Smile.

The creepy psychological horror has captured the imaginations of fright-seekers the world over, pulling in over $210 million at the box office.

Now, you can see what all the fuss is about from the comfort of your own home. So if you're eager to find out when, where and how you can watch Smile - read on, we've got everything covered.

Smile (2022): What you need to know

Dr. Rose Cotter witnesses a bizarre and brutal incident with one of her patients, and it's preceded by a very creepy smile.

Following the incident, Rose experiences hallucinations featuring grinning individuals with threatening warnings.

It would seem that she's been passed some kind of curse, and time is running out to solve the mystery.

The film is written and directed by Parker Finn and is an adaptation of his earlier short film Laura Hasn't Slept. It stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Rob Morgan and Kal Penn.

Smile (2022): Release date

Theatrical release date

Smile was initially released exclusively in theatres. It began playing in the US on September 30 2022 and in the UK on September 28 2022.

At-home release date

Smile began streaming in the US on November 15 2022. It's also now available to buy or rent digitally in most regions.

If you prefer physical media, it's set for release on DVD and Blu-Ray on December 13 2022.

Smile (2022): Where to stream

When it comes to subscription-based streaming platforms, Smile is currently exclusive to Paramount+ in the US. It's not yet clear if Smile will be coming to Paramount+ in the UK.

In most regions, Smile is already available to rent or buy from digital platforms such as Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV and Vudu.

Smile (2022): Trailers

Pocket-lint has embedded the latest trailer for Smile at the top of this page. The older trailer for the movie is below.

Writing by Luke Baker.