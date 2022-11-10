(Pocket-lint) - Every year John Lewis drops a Christmas advert that will have tears rolling down your face by the end and 2022 is no different.

The advert - titled The Beginner - arrived on 10 November, and it tells the story of a man who is trying his very best, though very much struggling to succeed, in his new found hobby - skateboarding.

It's not actually about the skateboarding of course, but his sheer determination to continue trying despite his setbacks, which include both a knee injury and a wrist injury - the poor guy.

The end of the advert - which is 1 minute and 30 seconds long - highlights who and what all his efforts were for though. With the tag "Because it's what we do that matters most", John Lewis pull all of the heart strings, just like it did with 2021 advert focusing on the elderly.

We won't spoil it for you, you can watch it below instead. Grab the tissues though, you'll need them.

The retailer is donating 25 per cent from each sale of its ad-inspired collection, which includes the skateboard, bear under the tree - you'll need to be paying close attention to spot this one - and bear face bauble to Building Happier Futures.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.