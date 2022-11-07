(Pocket-lint) - Traditional UST (Ultra Short Throw) projectors are more affordable than large TV setups but lack the impressive features of 4K TVs.

Enter the Formovie Theater 4K projector. Not only does this game-changing product boast a budget-friendly price, but it also has an inbuilt colour management system that promises unmatched colour accuracy.

We'll discuss its most notable features and why this projector should be the newest addition to your at-home theatre.

Formovie Theater 4K Projector - Product highlights

While some users may not be familiar with the name Formovie, most will recognize Appotronics and Xiaomi, the two well-known companies behind this joint venture. Both entities have a proven track record in the tech industry and have developed one of the most innovative projectors in the last decade.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Whether you want a reliable companion to stream sports or a product for late-night movie marathons, this home theatre projector fits the bill.

Let's review the benefits that make this stellar product stand out from much pricier competitors.

Compact and sleek design

After taking the product out of the box, you’ll notice its discreet design. The compact rectangular body will fit into the tightest of spaces, so there's no need to rearrange your furniture to make room. The projector has an attractive black and grey colour scheme, with the main speakers embedded at the front and the tweeters on the sides.

As is standard with UST projectors, the lens component and light source sit in a small channel on top of the product. A high-tech sensor will shut off the light whenever it detects movement above or near the channel. The projector also has a fan that prevents the device from overheating.

Sharp 4K image

Another impressive aspect of the Formovie Theater is its DLP chip. With 4X pixel shifting and 1080x resolution, the chip ensures crystal-clear 4K images.

The product delivers a light power of 2,800 lumens, putting it in the upper bracket of expected brightness levels for USTs.

Thanks to its triple laser, the product's contrast ratio is an impressive 3,000:1, guaranteeing an optimal balance of light and dark shades.

Triple laser engine

Devices with colour wheels and a single laser often fail to eliminate the pesky rainbow effect. Instead of focusing on a new show or cheering on your favourite team, you'll have to squint because of artefact colours.

But that's a non-issue with this high performer. Few of its competitors come close to the efficiency of its triple laser engine, which minimizes colour distortion and delivers superb image quality. The consistent brightness levels and the incredible laser technology are bound to change how users approach at-home entertainment.

Dolby Vision technology

No other laser TV projectors on sale around the world have a Dolby Vision certificate.

While most projectors use HDR10, this product relies on a more advanced type of HDR (high dynamic range). Consequently, it delivers superior contrast, colour, and brightness levels. The HDR advantage helps the device register various colour hues for an epic home viewing experience.

Android TV support

The Formovie Theater is compatible with Android TV 11.0 and supports Dolby Vision HDR and 4K streaming. As a result, it provides endless entertainment options, but the perks don't end there.

You can pair the projector with your favourite supported devices and relax as you stream popular titles from Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and similar services. Users can also access countless apps like YouTube and activate their Google Voice assistant. The remote is user-friendly and allows you to quickly access content, adjust the device settings, and more.

Inbuilt Chromecast

If you want to cast content from your tablet, PC, or smartphone, this project's got you covered. You don't even have to use the remote. For a hands-free experience, activate your Google Assistant with the standard "Hey, Google" command and the far-field microphone will pick it up.

Excellent sound implementation

Audio implementation is another area where the Formovie 4K Home Theater Projector excels. Bower & Wilkins, a reputable manufacturer, worked on the speakers to deliver crisp sound quality. Users with a 5.1 system or compatible soundbar can treat their ears to the immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Eye-friendly body sensors

This trailblazing product uses high-tech body sensors to guarantee automatic light adjustment and ensures the screen isn't too harsh on your eyes.

Industrial-grade lightbulbs

These long-lasting bulbs boast a 20,000-hour service life, meaning you can enjoy big-screen entertainment for years without interruptions.

HDMI input

The back of the device has HDMI ports, one of which has eARC audio capabilities. In addition to these inputs, you'll find one line out, two USB 2.0 ports, a SPDIF digital output, and an ethernet port.

Don't settle for less

As Appotronics and Xiaomi have taken great care to distinguish this UST projector from the market's current roster, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option.

From distortion-free audio to colour-rich images in different lighting conditions, the product has all the essential features of a dynamic streaming companion. Gamers and sports fans will be delighted to hear that the gadget has little difficulty identifying fast-moving objects and delivering seamless images.

Plus, right now you can take advantage of some superb early Black Friday deals on Formovie's store right here, with hundreds of dollars to be saved on its most popular products and projectors.