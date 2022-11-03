Enhance your sporting experience with XGIMI projectors

(Pocket-lint) - People love watching sports. The sounds, the smells, and the energy in the air are all a part of the fun. But what if there was a way to bring that experience home? With XGIMI's wide range of smart projectors, you're sure to find the perfect device to turn any room in your house into a personal stadium.

This article will discuss three XGIMI projector models: The HORIZON Pro, the AURA, and the Halo+. We'll show you how to use each to create an immersive viewing experience for any sporting event.

XGIMI HORIZON Pro: The ultimate projector for large spaces

When setting up a projector, one of the most important factors to consider is the distance of the unit from the screen. If it is placed too close, the image will be blurry. If it is placed too far away, the image will be small.

The XGIMI HORIZON Pro is the best choice for large spaces. Its 200-inch screen size supports distance viewing and allows you to enjoy movie nights or sporting events comfortably from any angle or corner of the room. Whether you're watching alone or with a group of friends, everyone in the room will be able to see and enjoy the event.

With such a large screen, it would take too long to strike the right balance between image quality and distance from the screen. Luckily, the HORIZON Pro features an Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology (ISA) that makes it easy to set up and use so that you can focus on enjoying the event rather than fiddling with equipment.

ISA is an umbrella term for several features that automatically produce clear, sharp visuals. These include autofocus, intelligent screen alignment, auto keystone correction, and intelligent obstacle avoidance.

This model has several other benefits that enhance its appeal as "the" projector for large spaces. Most notably, it has amazing sound quality thanks to its two broadband loudspeakers from Harman Kardon. You can recreate the perfect stadium experience from the comfort of your living room.

The XGIMI HORIZON Pro also has Android TV built-in, so you can easily access all your favourite streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Whether you're a diehard sports fan or just enjoy watching occasional games with friends, the XGIMI HORIZON Projector is a great way to improve your experience.

XGIMI AURA: The space-saving solution

If you're looking for a projector that can create a huge picture without taking up a lot of space, the XGIMI AURA is a great option. It's an ultra-short throw projector, which means you can position it very close to the wall and still get a clear, distortion-free image above it.

Depending on the distance, you can get a screen diagonal of up to 120 inches - that's over three meters. And if you don't have quite as much space, 11 centimetres is all you need for an 80-inch picture. The XGIMI AURA is also easy to set up, thanks to its 8-point keystone correction.

HDR content has become increasingly popular in recent years as it offers a more realistic and immersive viewing experience. To take full advantage of HDR content, however, a projector should be able to achieve a peak brightness of at least 2,400 ANSI lumens. The XGIMI AURA is one such projector, thanks to its laser technology.

With 2,400 ANSI lumens, the XGIMI AURA produces a bright, clear image that brings out the best in HDR content. What's more, the AURA's light source has a lifespan of 20,000 hours, meaning you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows for at least 13 years while spending up to 4 hours of TV every day.

Watch any football game on television, and it's abundantly clear that without the sound, it wouldn't be nearly as captivating. The game's soundtrack, shouts among players, and the noise from fans combine to create an exhilarating atmosphere. With the XGIMI AURA, you get to enjoy the built-in Harman Kardon sound system that delivers rich, detailed audio.

The AURA also delivers superior contrast and colour reproduction with its 4K UHD resolution and ALPD technology.

What if the sporting event can only be streamed via an Android app? Since the XGIMI AURA uses Android TV as its operating system, you have access to a world of apps, content, and features.

And finally, the AURA is equipped with Chromecast, allowing you to easily cast your favourite content from your mobile devices to the big screen.

Whether you're looking for a powerful entertainment system or a simple way to get your content onto the big screen, the XGIMI AURA is an excellent option.

XGIMI Halo+: The most portable choice

If you're looking for a projector to help you enjoy your favourite sport on the go, the XGIMI Halo+ is a great option. It's compact, quick to set up, and supports HDR 10.

With a resolution of 1080p, it's not the most powerful projector out there, but it does have a built-in battery that will last for 2.5 hours. That makes it perfect for a football night while camping or a spontaneous game of Pokémon Legends on the Nintendo Switch.

The Halo+ is also LED-powered, which makes it more energy-efficient than other projectors.

With ISA technology, the Halo+ is able to automatically set itself up, meaning you won't have to waste time fiddling with settings. If you have any pictures or frames in the room, the Halo+ will automatically adjust its projection area to avoid them, ensuring that you always have a perfect view.

The combination of battery life, resolution, and ISA technology makes the Halo+ a great choice for anyone looking for a portable projection solution.

