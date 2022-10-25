Whether you missed it at the theatres, or you're just excited for another watch, here's everything you need to know.

2022 was an excellent year for horror fans, with the likes of Scream, Nope and Smile all hitting the big screen.

Barbarian came as a bit of a surprise, despite the stacked lineup of horror films from accomplished directors, it manages to stand out as one of the best scary movies of the year.

It's directed by Zach Cregger, who is mainly known for his work with comedies like The Whitest Kids U' Know, and it's an impressive horror debut, to say the least.

In fact, it has an astonishing 92 per cent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing, so it could be considered essential viewing for fans of the genre.

Barbarian (2022): What you need to know

Barbarian follows the story of a young woman travelling to Detroit for a job interview. She's booked an Airbnb for the trip, but when she arrives, someone else is already staying there.

It would appear that her host has double-booked the house, and a strange man is staying there. She decides, unwisely, to spend the night anyway and that's when things start to get really scary.

The general consensus is that the less you know about the plot the better. So we'll leave things there. Much of this movie's genius comes from the element of surprise, and let's just say things get very interesting.

Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Bill Skarsgård (It) and Justin Long (Jeepers Creepers).

Barbarian was released exclusively in theatres across the US on September 9 2022.

In the UK, it will be released in cinemas on October 28 2022, just in time for Halloween.

Barbarian was released on VOD and streaming in the US on October 25 2022.

Barbarian (2022): Where to stream

Barbarian is available to stream on HBO Max in the US, so long as you have an active HBO Max subscription.

In the UK, you can watch it on Disney+.

It's also available to rent or buy as a digital download on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and more.

Barbarian (2022): Trailers

Pocket-lint has embedded the full trailer for Barbarian at the top of this page. The newer release teaser is below.

