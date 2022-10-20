(Pocket-lint) - Bodies Bodies Bodies is one of the standout horror movies of 2022, and now that spooky season is upon us, it could be the perfect flick for a Halloween movie night.

The film impressed critics and audiences alike, with many praising its blend of comedy, horror and whodunnit mystery.

Now that its theatrical run has ended, here are all the details of how and when you can stream and rent the movie. We've also added some plot details and topped it off with some trailers. Let's get into it.

Bodies Bodies Bodies: What you need to know

Bodies Bodies Bodies tells the tale of a group of 20-somethings who get stuck in a remote mansion during a hurricane. When a Werewolf-style party game goes awry, a real dead body is found, and the race is on to identify the killer. Expect twists, turns and plenty of both literal and figurative backstabbing.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It's a classic slasher set-up, and the whodunnit comedy blend means that it'll likely appeal to fans of films like Scream, rather than those seeking truly terrifying thrills.

The film is directed by Halina Reijn and it's her first English language film. It stars Pete Davidson (SNL), Amanda Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and Lee Pace (The Hobbit).

Bodies Bodies Bodies: Release Date

Bodies Bodies Bodies had a limited release beginning August 5 2022 in select cities across the US. Then, on August 12 it was granted a nationwide release with international screenings following afterwards. It was released in UK theatres on September 2 2022.

It was released for digital download in the US on September 27 2022 followed by Blu-Ray and DVD on October 18 2022.

Bodies Bodies Bodies: How to watch at home

Bodies Bodies Bodies hasn't hit subscription-based streaming platforms yet but you can buy or rent the film on demand from the usual outlets.

This includes Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and more.

If you'd prefer a physical copy, Blu-ray and DVD versions are available in the US. A UK release date has not yet been specified, but pre-orders are live on Amazon.

squirrel_widget_12857275

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Bodies Bodies Bodies: Trailers

Pocket-lint has embedded the latest trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies at the top of this page

Here's the older trailer:

Did you like this?

Writing by Luke Baker.