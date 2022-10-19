(Pocket-lint) - Laser projectors keep getting better each year. The advancement of smart technology and high-quality streaming hardware makes content streaming more enjoyable with every new release. And yet, Paris Rhône’s Laser Projector is one of the top performers in the laser projector category.

The design, hardware, features, and price make this device stand out from the crowd. This article introduces its features and benefits to understand better why it makes such an excellent investment.

A short history of the Paris Rhône Laser Projector

Paris Rhône originates in Paris. The brand was established in the 1915s with the slogan “Bettering your life.” The company launches different home appliances, and their laser projectors are a special gem.

Laser projector quick overview

Here is an overview of the Paris Rhône Laser Projector features you should know about:

4K UHD Resolution

2,000 ANSI Lumen

80-inch to 150-inch Display

Ultra Short Throw

3000:1 Contrast

Dolby Audio & DTC Decoding

MEMC (Motion, Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology

The Paris Rhône Laser Projector can deliver crisp, sharp images with stunning details. But you’ll find more information about its brilliant features below.

Massive display from a short distance

The projector offers an unparalleled visual experience thanks to its massive 150-inch display. The ultra-short throw technology can project a screen measuring 80 to 150 inches from a very close distance. Simply place the project 5.4 inches to 18.8 inches away from the wall to launch this big of a screen.

The wide colour gamut is possible thanks to the ALPD 3.0 technology responsible for high contrast and brightness at all times.

Brilliant 4K UHD resolution

Laggy and blurry images are a thing of the past with the Paris Rhône 4K Laser Projector. The UHD resolution of 8.3 million pixels and HDR 10 offers unparalleled image quality.

2000 ASIN lumen brightness

The 2,000 ANSI Lumen brightness boosts the image quality during the streaming time. Your TV shows, movies, and games will look great even during the daytime. Thanks to this robust feature, you can replace your TV and use the laser projector as your ultimate entertainment source.

Immersive stereo sound

The Paris Rhône Laser Projector has two 25W drivers. The drivers support DTS decoding and Dolby audio. As a result, the users can expect a cinematic stereo sound that complements the visuals perfectly. There is no need to purchase bulky speakers or headphones to enjoy your favourite content. The laser projector has everything you need for a complete watching and listening experience.

Great for watching sports events

The smooth video and audio entertainment features make this device suitable for watching football, basketball, and other sports events. The MEMC of Paris Rhône Laser ensures you get higher frame rates and enjoy a fluid watching experience.

Gameplay just got better

Users can also enjoy the Paris Rhône Laser Projector to play their favourite games. The 60Hz refresh rate and 52ms input lag make for a responsive and low-latency gaming experience. Play any computer game you like on a big screen and take your skills and playing experience to a new level.

Wide colour gamut

The wide colour gamut lets users optimize their 4K experience with accurate colour expressions. The projector can adopt a 100% Rec. 709 colour gamut to display vivid and rich colours.

Superior contrast

The 3000:1 high contrast can project more details in bright highlights and deep shadows. Enjoy the beautiful scenery as you’ve never seen it before from the comfort of your home.

Travel-friendly

Found a great place in nature for streaming content? Don’t have enough space in your room to host a movie night and want to take it outside? The Paris Rhône Laser Projector is easy to pack into a backpack and carry around.

25,000-hour lamp life

Paris Rhône Laser Projector users can enjoy uninterrupted movie time anytime, anywhere. The 25,000-hour lamp life is 10 times longer than other standard bulbs and can handle more than 12,000 movies, each lasting two hours.

Eye-friendly streaming

The projector has two intelligent PIR (passive infrared) motion sensors that reduce brightness every time the user approaches the lamp. Still, it would be best if you never looked directly at the light source.

The best of laser projectors explained

Paris Rhône is a home appliance brand with a long history. Laser projectors have a special place in their assortment, and it’s for good reasons. Durable quality, outstanding features, great hardware, and lightweight design make this product the client’s favourite.

