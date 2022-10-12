(Pocket-lint) - Everyone loves to watch a movie, show, or live game with family and friends. And if there’s a large crew around, it’s best to have a massive screen as well. Sometimes a TV just won’t do.

Projectors have been a long-standing solution for watching parties. You’d plug in the device, point it towards the wall, and the fun was ready to start. At least to some extent.

Traditional projector techniques didn’t precisely provide an exciting viewing experience. The picture would usually be of lower quality and notoriously hazy and dark. But all this changed when premium brands like WeMax started providing laser projectors to the market.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

With industry-leading laser projectors boasting advanced ALPD technology, WeMax gives its users the opportunity to watch crisp videos on a large scale. In fact, projectors from this company can stand up to 4K TVs in terms of picture quality and clarity. Best of all, these powerful devices are small and compact, so you can take the experience wherever you wish.

This year, WeMax decided to provide excellent deals on their industry-leading products. The manufacturer has prepared staggering discounts for Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0. WeMax already had a massive sale for the first Prime Day in July. Now, customers can expect excellent prices on WeMax flagship products once again.

Of course, Prime Day ends on 12 October, but that shouldn’t worry you. WeMax has extended the deals till Sunday, October 16.

Let’s look at what will be on offer exclusively this week.

WeMax PSA01 ALR Projector Screen

A projector screen is the best place to start this list. After all, if you get one of the powerful WeMax projectors, it would be a shame to use it on a simple wall. Without a screen, you wouldn’t be able to experience the full capabilities of WeMax projectors.

This projector screen was designed to function perfectly with high-grade laser projectors. It can reproduce colours extremely accurately and displays footage in 4K and 8K Ultra HD resolution. Less than an inch thick and 100 inches in diagonal, the ALR screen will fit any space, both indoors and outdoors, and provide a perfect viewing experience.

The screen is equipped with ALR technology which means it rejects ambient light. In addition, the contrast is boosted significantly compared to other screens.

The regular retail price for this premium product is $499.99. With this deal, you can get it at 20% off, which means you’ll only pay $399.99.

WeMax Nova 4K Laser Projector

The Nova Projector features 4K resolution, groundbreaking ALPD technology, various high-tech features, and a sleek, stylish look to top it all off.

The ALPD 3.0 tech is particularly important when it comes to picture sharpness. Using this technology, the projector can utilize the available light more efficiently, providing a vibrant, detailed picture at an impressive resolution. The Nova is a short-throw projector which means it diffuses light at no cost to picture quality.

The projector allows users to choose between different screen sizes. It will project an impeccable image onto 80-inch, 100-inch, 120-inch, and 150-inch screens.

In addition to high image quality, the Nova excels at audio, too. The projector has a stereo speaker system with HD Dolby Audio and 30 watts of power.

WeMax Nova sells for $2,699.99. During the sales period, the projector is 30% off, costing $1,889.99.

WeMax Go Advanced

If you want a high-end movie theatre in miniaturized form, the Go Advanced is your best choice. This device projects images at superior colour gamut and brightness levels, utilizing light as efficiently as possible.

With a native Full HD 1080p resolution and nearly 17 million colours, this projector makes every viewing experience an absolute joy. Plus, its brightness of 600 ANSI Lumens means every projection will stay sharp and vibrant even under ambient light.

One of the best features of the Go Advanced is its mobility. The projector is under an inch thick and weighs 1.7 pounds. In other words, you can pack it with ease and use it in almost any setting. Even better, there are no issues with connectivity or screen setup. As the name implies, the Go Advanced is ready to go at a moment’s notice.

WeMax Go Advanced costs $799.99 on regular sale. With the promotional discount of 25%, you can get this powerful projector for $599.99

WeMax Go

WeMax features many projectors that can easily fit into your backpack or even briefcase. But what if you could take your projector in your pocket?

That’s precisely why WeMax Go was designed. This ultra-portable projector is thinner than an inch and weighs under 0.7 pounds. It’s small enough to fit into a jeans pocket, but the compact size doesn’t come at the expense of image quality.

The projector is equipped with light diffusion technology that allows WeMax Go to throw impressive images from up to 100 inches while not causing eye strain. The automatic keystone correction ensures every part of the image stays sharp and in focus.

The standard price for WeMax Go is $299.99. With the 33% discount active now, the ultra-compact device costs $199.99

WeMax Dice

Unlike the previous two entries, the WeMax Dice isn’t meant to be as slim as possible. Instead, the projector is built for style and uncompromising picture quality.

This projector has 4K support, 1080p resolution, 700 ANSI Lumens of brightness, and advanced 4-channel LED technology. As a result, it can display a crisp image under most conditions with perfect colours and impressive brightness.

Additionally, the WeMax Dice features next-gen keystone correction which allows you to put the projector at any angle and still get the ideal image. Plus, the Dolby-compatible built-in speakers provide powerful audio comparable to a theatre experience.

The WeMax Dice normally goes for $699.99. The current deal grants a 25% discount, putting the new price at $524.99.

WeMax Vogue Pro

The “Vogue” part of this projector’s title invokes style and beauty, and the device certainly lives up to its name. But the beautiful design isn’t the only strong point of WeMax Vogue Pro. It’s also a powerful tripod, table, or ceiling-mounted projector.

You can use the Vogue Pro to view content on screens measuring a maximum of 200 inches. The image comes in Full HD 1080p resolution with 4K and 8K support at 60 Hz and 40 Hz, respectively.

Featuring 4-channel LED at 1,600 ANSI Lumens, the Vogue Pro casts colourful, brilliant, and vivid images regardless of the ambient light or time of day. Also, it has automatic screen adjustment that can compensate for various projection angles and even obstacles.

WeMax Vogue Pro comes at the price of $999.99. With 22% off in the current deal, this mighty projector will cost $779.99.