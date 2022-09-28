(Pocket-lint) - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds just premiered in July 2022, but there's already an official first look at season two.

If you're a fan of Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS), then the newest Paramount Plus Star Trek series is made for you. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the crew of the USS Enterprise 10 years before Captain Kirk takes the helm. You get to follow a crew led by characters who made their debut in TOS - like Captain Christopher Pyke (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and they're all in outfits inspired by TOS. Strange New Worlds also forgoes the modern Star Trek season-long arcs and instead focuses on the crew investigating a new world or mystery and resolving it in an episode, just like in TOS.

Here's everything you need to know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds: What you need to know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the crew of the USS Enterprise 10 years before Captain Kirk and the events of The Original Series (TOS). Of course, the Enterprise is on a five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no one has gone before. The series doesn't necessarily begin with season one, however, as the actors playing Captain Pyke, Spock, and Number One all actually make their debuts during the second season of Star Trek: Discovery before making their way aboard the USS Enterprise.

Ethan Peck's Spock in particular plays a large role in Star Trek: Discovery's second season.

The fun thing about Strange New Worlds is that the style of the show makes many types of fun Star Trek easter eggs possible. There's just a single contained story each week, with the crew of the USS Enterprise as the constant. Well, that and the awesome 1960s-inspired aesthetic.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds: Release date

The second season of Strange New Worlds doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds: How to watch

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season one is available on Paramount Plus, so season two likely will be too. The streaming service starts at $4.99 per month in the US.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds: Cast

You can expect most of the crew of the USS Enterprise to be back for season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Of course, there will be some new faces, and in this case, some familiar new faces. Paul Wesley is set to take on the role of a young James T. Kirk. There's also the hope of us eventually seeing a young Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the series, but there's no official casting news so far.

That being said, the shows obviously willing to recast characters from TOS, so who knows who we could see pop up in a single episode cameo?

Anson Mount as Christopher Pike

Ethan Peck as Spock

Jess Bush as Christine Chapel

Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

Star Trek Strange New Worlds: Trailers

Paramount has released a first-look clip of the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. It shows Melissa Navia's Erica Ortega narrating her excitement as she gets to join the landing party on the Enterprise's next mission. Check it out below.

Ortegas Preps For An Away Mission (S2 Exclusive Clip)

Star Trek Strange New Worlds: How to catch up

If you want to catch absolutely every easter egg of Star Trek canon hidden in Strange New Worlds, then you'll have no choice but to check out our chronological Star Trek viewing guide. If you're looking for something a little less daunting though, it's worth checking out some of the characters' introductions in Star Trek: Discovery.

Beyond that, Star Trek: TOS and the films that feature The Original Series cast are also worth catching up on ahead of season two.

